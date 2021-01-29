The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn baby.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, deputies responded to Palestine Regional Medical Center to investigate the incident.
Emergency room staff said family members brought in the woman, who was unresponsive, unconscious and not breathing.
They examined the woman, but found no signs of life. They performed an emergency C-section and delivered the baby stillborn.
Judge Karen Taylor, Anderson County Justice Court Pct. 2, ordered an autopsy to be performed at the forensic pathology center in Tyler.
Sheriff Flores stated it is standard procedure to investigate any death in which the cause and manner are not readily apparent.
