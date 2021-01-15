The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in identifying suspects that shot at a Elkhart man in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 10.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, the victim told deputies he was leaving his home in the 200 block of FM 1817 in Elkhart at approximately 1:30 a.m., when multiple unidentified subjects began shooting at his vehicle as he was backing out of his driveway, with bullets striking the vehicle multiple times.
The victim was able to escape without injury.
The victim did not report the incident to the sheriff’s office until Tuesday, Jan. 12.
This incident is considered an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second degree felony charge, carrying a sentence of two to 10 years and up to a $10,000 fine.
Anyone with information with regard to this incident should contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-729-6068, or Anderson County Crimestoppers at 903-729-TIPS (8477).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.