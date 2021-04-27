The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion, and a sexual assault that occurred this past week. They also recovered stolen property.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, on Sunday, April 25, deputies investigated a home invasion robbery in the 500 block of ACR 329.
The residents of the home reported two Black males forced entry into the residence at gunpoint.
The homeowners said they were restrained with duct tape and minor injuries were reported.
The suspects obtained cash from the victims and fled the scene.
Investigators are actively pursuing leads in this investigation.
On Tuesday, April 20, deputies began an investigation into a reported sexual assault of a 33-year-old female.
The assault was reported to have happened on ACR 315.
The suspect was identified as a 23-year old male.
This investigation is ongoing.
On Wednesday, April 21, Deputy Jessica Rhodes received a tip regarding the possible location of a stolen gas-powered auger and was able to find the stolen auger at a local pawn shop.
Investigator Robert Frakes positively identified and recovered the auger. The auger, valued at $535, is stored at the Sheriff's Office pending release to the owner.
The investigation of this case continues with leads generated from the recovery.
