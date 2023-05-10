The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing incident between two brothers.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, Tuesday, May 9, deputies responded to a house in the 700 block of ACR 383 in Neches after receiving a call about “a stabbing.”
Flores said deputies found Allen White, 31, had been apparently stabbed in the side with a pocketknife by this brother Michael White, 34.
Flores said Michael told deputies he stabbed Allen so he could go back to jail.
EMS transported Allen to Palestine Regional Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Michael was arrested and charged with aggravated assault date/family/household member with a deadly weapon. This charge is a first degree felony. If convicted, Michael could face a sentence of five to 99 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and up to a $10,000 fine.
