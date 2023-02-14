Sheriff Rudy Flores took a moment during Monday morning’s Anderson County Commissioners Court to present Life-Saving awards to staff members whose diligent efforts recently saved the life of an inmate at the Anderson County Jail.
Jail staff responded to a medical emergency on Jan. 1. Jail Sgt Mason Couch found an inmate in his cell who was unresponsive with no signs of respiration or heartbeat.
Couch started CPR and requested help from medical staff. Deputies Dale Linebaugh and Kyle Austin arrived and began assisting Couch with the CPR until Nurse Jerrilyn Bowman and Nurse Alicia Simmons arrived. Bowman and Simmons were able to restart the inmate’s heart with an automated external defibrillator.
“Thanks to the actions of these staff members his life was saved,” Flores said. “He has since been discharged and is receiving treatment from his private healthcare provider.”
Flores presented the five with Life-Saving certificates of appreciation. In addition, Deputies Linebaugh and Kyle and Sgt Couch will be authorized to wear special Life-Saving pins on their uniforms while on duty.
“Emergency situations such as this one require response from trained individuals who are able to keep calm and apply the skills and training they have acquired,” Flores said. “They are to be commended for their efforts and their commitment.”
