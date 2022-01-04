Ringing in a New Year Saturday, Sheriff Rudy Flores celebrated his first year in office.
Looking back over the highs and lows of 2021, Flores said he must commend the sheriff’s office staff as a whole for working through several challenges, including inclement weather of snow, ice and flooding, personnel shortages, violent crimes and an officer-involved shooting.
“Despite these issues, they rose to the challenge and did their job,” Flores said. “My personal reflection on my first year as sheriff is it has been equally challenging, exhausting and rewarding. In summary, I am working twice as hard as I ever have and I am loving every minute of it.”
Looking to the new year, Flores, said the single, greatest challenge will be to provide efficient, effective law enforcement to our community, given the ongoing personnel shortage.
“Officer recruitment and retention will remain a problem in the coming year,” Flores said. “The intangibles; quality of life, community support, and conservative East Texas values, are the tools I have available to recruit and retain personnel. The single, most-needed recruiting tool is a competitive salary structure to attract new applicants, and a career-ladder to retain them.”
There were two murders in the county this year. One was a murder/suicide and is considered closed. An arrest was made in the recent murder in the Frankston area. Flores said the case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office and presented to the Grand Jury.
Flores said fraud and identity theft are a constant issue in the county.
“Be wary of telephone calls, emails or other communications in which a purported government agency asks you to pay a ‘fine or fee’ using a purchase card,” he said. “That is an indicator of a fraudulent scheme. Also, be conscious of mail theft and have important documents and checks mailed to a PO Box, if available.”
Flores noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic many people have suffered from feelings of isolation, depression and loss. As a result some turned to drug/alcohol use to “self-medicate.”
“Friends and family should be aware of changes in behavior which may be an indicator of an alcohol or substance abuse problem and seek help as appropriate,” Flores said.
