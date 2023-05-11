Sheriff’s Detention Sgt. honored for life-saving action

An Anderson County Jail Detention Sergeant has been honored for his quick thinking and action resulting in saving the life of an inmate.
On Thursday, May 4 Anderson County Detention Sgt. Mason Couch received the “Outstanding Detention Officer of the Year – Professional Service Award” from the Texas Jail Association. The award was presented to Couch at the 37th annual Texas Jail Association Training Conference in San Marcos.
“I am very honored to have received this award and very pleased that my actions helped save this man’s life,” Couch said.
According Flores, Jan. 1 Couch found a male inmate unconscious, with no signs of a breathing or a pulse. Couch requested assistance and started CPR.
Flores said additional personnel responded and assisted with CPR until the jail’s nursing staff arrived and utilized an AED to restart the male’s heart.
The inmate was later transferred to the hospital for treatment.
Flores said the inmate survived the medical emergency and is alive today due to the actions of the Sgt Couch, the Sheriff’s Office personnel and the jail nursing staff.
“I am proud Sgt. Couch was recognized by a body of his peers for his role in saving a life,” Flores said. “It is gratifying to know that his actions are emblematic of the quality of personnel we have today at the Sheriff’s Office.”
