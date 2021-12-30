Through the leadership of Sheriff Rudy Flores and the help of the Commissioners Court, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is adding eight new vehicles to its fleet in 2022.
“Hats off to County Judge Robert Johnston and Commissioners Joey Hill, Rashad Mims, Kenneth Dickson and Greg Chapin,” Flores said. “They worked with me to identify and utilize unexpended, budgeted funds to help resolve a problem with the aging, unsafe, and expensive to operate sheriff’s office vehicles.”
Working with a local dealer, as well as dealers across Texas and Oklahoma, the sheriff’s office was able to locate and purchase two four-wheel drive trucks, four mid-sized all-wheel drive SUVs and one compact all-wheel drive SUV, without exceeding its authorized 2021 budget. An additional all-wheel drive SUV was purchased from non-taxpayer funds generated by the Inmate Commissary.
According to Flores, these vehicles put the department well on its way to resolving a problem that was 10-years in the making.
In the past, the Sheriff’s office has been authorized an allotment of five new vehicles per year as part of the fleet management program.
Flores said that due to economic shortfalls affecting the county budget, in three of the last 10 years, the sheriff’s office did not receive any new vehicles, resulting in 15 vehicles in the fleet being retained well-past their service life.
“These aging vehicles continued to be used, despite the increased risk and cost,” Flores said. “Additionally, these vehicles will increase officer safety and enhance my ability to serve our community better.”
The Commissioners Court was pleased to be able to make this need a reality for the sheriff and his deputies.
“We are very happy to be able to make up the deficiencies in the Sheriff’s fleet of patrol vehicles and stand behind our law enforcement 100%,” Johnston said.
The county was met with the unusual challenges of a flood and two snow events in 2021 that demonstrated the need for vehicles capable of four-wheel drive.
“At the time, there was only one in the entire fleet,” Flores said. “During the big freeze the need to respond to calls for help required me to use my personal four-wheel drive truck and three trucks with four wheel drive borrowed from a local car dealer. To address both issues, the county judge and the commissioners authorized me to procure four-wheel drive trucks and all-wheel drive SUVs. Many thanks to the judge and commissioners.”
