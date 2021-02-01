It was a busy weekend for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office with one felony arrest stemming from a traffic stop and a shooting that is still under investigation.
Sheriff Rudy Flores said at 6:57 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 287 in Elkhart. The driver, Faron Chivers, had a warrant for his arrest in the system.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a stolen firearm valued at $899.
Chivers was charged with the third degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a state jail charge of theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one.
He was arrested without complication and booked into the Anderson County Jail.
On Sunday, Jan. 31, deputies were dispatched to a shooting on Ben Brook Drive.
Sheriff Rudy Flores said Aaron Nicholson was standing in his yard when he heard a loud “pop,” just before he was shot in the leg, with the bullet going clean through his leg.
Nicholson was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center will a non-life threatening injury.
The incident report states “Nicholson was uncooperative and could not provide a statement.”
The bullet from the shooting has been recovered.
This incident is still under investigation.
