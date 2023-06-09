Sheriff’s Office honors retiring deputy

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the retirement of Deputy Steven Whittmore Wednesday, June 7.
Whittmore joined the Sheriff’s Office in February 2003, following a lengthy career as a peace officer in Colorado. During his tenure with the Sheriff’s Office Whittmore worked as a county jailer, patrol deputy, patrol supervisor and court bailiff. Whittmore, who leaves the Sheriff’s Office after a career spanning almost four decades of service in Texas and Colorado, has no definitive plans to occupy his time.
“I first met Steve in 2003,” said Sheriff Rudy Flores during Whittmore’s retirement ceremony. “I worked with him as a Texas Ranger, and later as Sheriff. I have always been impressed with his upbeat personality and good attitude, no matter the situation or assignment. If he ever had a bad day, we never knew it. I can truly say that about Deputy Steve Whittmore, he never shirked a task, and his behavior was always exemplary. He will be truly missed.”
During the ceremony, Deputy Whittmore was presented with his retirement credentials and a certificate of recognition. Members of the Sheriff’s Office joined him for light refreshments after the ceremony.
Deputy Whittmore’s certificate read:
“This Certificate is hereby awarded to Steven Whittmore on the occasion of his retirement and in recognition of his many years of law enforcement service to the citizens of the State of Texas and the State of Colorado. Your selfless performance of your duties and your unwavering good attitude were hallmarks of your career. May the many officers and agencies you encountered take note of and learn from your fine example. I personally thank you and ask others to recognize your outstanding performance and fidelity to duty in service to our community and the citizens of Anderson County and the State of Texas.”
