The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible traffic shooting that occurred Friday, April 16 on US-19 in the Tucker area.
Sgt.Matt Hester responded to a complaint Friday from Carissa Seal, 43, who was traveling from San Antonio to Palestine with her children.
Seal told Hester after she entered Anderson County she noticed a mid-2000’s white Chevrolet Tahoe quickly approaching her vehicle from the rear.
Seal said the Tahoe attempted to pass her, but was unable to due to other traffic on the roadway.
She said when the Tahoe had clearance, it pulled up parallel to her window and she noticed the passenger window was down.
Seal said she heard a loud noise and felt a hard thump on her vehicle.
She told Hester she looked into the Tahoe and saw a “Black male with dark, poofy hair and dark clothing” and said she could see the driver's right hand, but did not observe a weapon.
After that, Seal said the Tahoe sped away.
Seal said it was displaying a temporary license plate encased in plastic. Due to the weather, Seal said the license plate was wet, dirty and unreadable.
Hester inspected Seal's vehicle, a four-door Ford F-150, for damage and found a mark consistent with a bullet strike on the lower panel of the left, rear door. The mark displayed a downward pathway through the door, floor and into the frame. And there was a copper-jacket residue on the frame mark.
A “be on the look out” was issued to area officers and agencies for the suspect vehicle and driver.
No injuries were reported.
