The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected murder/suicide of a Tennessee Colony couple.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, dispatchers responded to a welfare check at the home of Tobey Jo Myrick and husband, Jeremy Myrick, Sunday, Oct. 10.
Flores said when deputies arrived at the home, the doors were locked and no one inside responded to repeated attempts to make contact.
Although all the doors were locked, deputies found an open window. Upon opening it, Flores said the deputies could see two bodies.
After a search warrant was obtained, deputies entered the home and began an investigation.
Flores said through the initial investigation it looked like the Myricks both died from gunshot wounds.
The bodies were sent to Tyler for autopsy.
Tobey Jo, 33, and Jeremy Myrick, 35, met in 2013 and were married in 2015.
Tobey Jo had two children, a son with Jeremy and a daughter from a previous relationship. Flores reported they were not at home at the time of the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.