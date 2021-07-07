It was busy Fourth of July weekend for deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, on Saturday, July 3 deputies were sent to a reported assault at 300 ACR 2141 in Palestine.
The caller, Terry June Campbell, 65, told deputies she was assaulted by her roommate, Edward Earl Garner, 59.
Through the initial investigation, deputies discovered an argument had begun over prescription medication belonging to Garner.
Campbell stabbed Garner in the right shoulder with a knife.
Garner was transported to the emergency room at Palestine Regional Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.
Campbell was arrested for aggravated assault dating/family/household with a weapon.
During the arrest, deputies found Garner’s prescription medication in Campbell’s purse.
Campbell was also charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3, under 28 grams.
Campbell was booked into the Anderson County Jail.
Flores said on Sunday, July 4, Sgt. Montoya responded to a disturbance at 1442 FM 59 in Cayuga.
Sgt. Montoya spoke with Scott Watson, 31, and Hannah Andrews, 32.
Watson was attempting to leave the property in his truck and Andrews was preventing him by sitting in the driver's seat, while wearing only a towel, and refusing to move.
Sgt. Montoya instructed Andrews to allow Watson to leave multiple times. Andrews refused.
Sgt. Montoya informed Andrews she was under arrest and instructed her to turn around and place her hands behind her back.
Sgt. Montoya moved to take custody of Andrews and she attempted to physically prevent her arrest.
Sgt. Montoya placed Andrews under arrest for interference with public duties and resisting arrest. Andrews was booked into the Anderson County Jail.
