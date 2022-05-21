The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fire started by a 25-year-old inmate Saturday, May 21 in his cell in the county jail.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, the inmate who is a previous felon, is being housed while he awaits prosecution for two felony charges. Flores said the inmate was being housed with other inmates all
classified as “high risk.”
Flores said the jail’s fire alarm quickly alerted his staff at 8:34 p.m. Saturday and the fire suppression equipment helped contain the blaze until it could be put completely out.
Flores said the fire was contained to the inmate’s cell.
The smoke from the fire was dissipated by the facilities post-fire smoke purge system.
No fire related injuries have been reported.
Flores said when his staff tried to move the inmate who started the blaze and the other inmates he was housed with to a new cell, the inmate that started the fire resisted movement at first and that inmate and two correctional officers were injured in him being moved to a new cell.
The inmate and one correctional officer were treated for minor injuries and one officer was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center for some tests but is expected to be O.K.
Sheriff’s investigators are being assisted by the Palestine Fire Department’s Fire Marshall in investigating the origin of this fire. Charges for the inmate who started the fire are expected.
The name of the inmate who started the fire has not yet been released.
Texas Department of Public Safety and officers with the Palestine Police Department responded to assist with the incident.
