The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in a murder investigation as Valentine Sanchez, 70, of Rusk. Christopher Peoples, 45, of Rusk, arrested in course of the investigation, confessed to the crime.
The Rusk Police Department responded to a report of a dead body in the area of Martin Luther King and Dixon Street, Friday, April 22. The police department contacted the sheriff’s office for assistance, in what was determined to be a homicide.
During the investigation, Peoples was identified as a person of interest, according to an earlier statement by the sheriff’s office. Cherokee County Sheriff Office Criminal Investigation Division attempted to make contact with Peoples about 1 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at which point he fled in his vehicle, headed south of Rusk, wrecking his vehicle in the 3000 block of F.M. 241.
He was transported to an area hospital and arrested on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle. Warrants were issued by Judge Chris Day, 2nd District Court.
Once in custody, Peoples confessed to committing the murder at a home on Dixon Street in Rusk, according to a statement released by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.
Judge Day issued a Capital Murder warrant for Peoples April 28.
The suspect remains in the Cherokee County jail on the charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle and capital murder. Bonds are set at $500,000 and $1,000,000 respectively.
The sheriff expressed gratitude to the Rusk Police Department officers and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigators for their efforts through the night and weekend, ensuring this individual was removed from the streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.