The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help in finding suspects involved in a shooting in Neches Tuesday night.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, at 9:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of ACR-342 in Neches.
While they were headed to the location, deputies noticed a black pick-up truck, fitting the description of a vehicle seen leaving the scene, traveling West on US-79 towards Palestine.
Deputy R. Lewis continued to the location and Deputy M. Mitchell turned and attempted to stop the truck.
The truck accelerated, running from the deputy and a pursuit ensued through Palestine, to Montalba and back to Palestine when the truck turned south onto MLK Boulevard from Palestine Ave and struck a utility pole.
When the it came to a stop, the occupants got out of the truck and ran.
Mitchell, assisted by Sgt. S. Laza and members of the Palestine Police Department
were able to catch four of the fleeing occupants.
Three of the apprehended subjects were adults and one was a juvenile.
All four were transported to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
The juvenile was subsequently released to a family member.
Tredarius Crawford, 18, Aaron Johnson, 18, and Kadonce Watkins, 19, were charged with the Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest or detention.
At the Neches residence, Lewis found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The male was transported to the Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler by air ambulance where he was treated for the gunshot wounds and scheduled for surgery later in the day.
Flores said the wounds were believed to be non-life threatening.
Sheriff’s Investigator J. Rhodes responded to the location of the shooting to lead the investigation.
Through the investigation, Flores said it has been determined other persons of interest were present at the crime scene and in the truck that fled the scene.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating these individuals. If you have information concerning their identity or whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 903-729-6068.
