The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect in the early morning robbery of Kim’s in Elkhart early Wednesday morning, but it doesn't have a lot to go on.
Capt. Ginger Lively said authorities are looking for a white male. The suspect was wearing a mask and gloves, but the Sheriff's Office hopes someone will recognize him in the photos from the store’s video.
The suspect was reportedly in the store for three to five minutes. During that time, he brandished a machete, and then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, as well as cigarettes from the store.
The lone employee in the store, a female, called 9-1-1 dispatchers to report the robbery shortly after the suspect left the store on foot, heading south.
Lively said the call reporting the robbery at Kim’s in Elkhart came to dispatchers at 1:23 a.m. Deputies and investigators responded within minutes, she said.
Lively said the Sheriff’s Office is working on several leads and suspects.
If you can help identify this man, contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-729-6068, or Anderson County CrimeStoppers at 903-729- TIPS (8477).
