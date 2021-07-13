On Tuesday, July 6 Deputy Lewis and Sgt. Montoya went to the Pal-Tex Hotel to investigate an assault. Ashley Lyons, 35, told officers she had been assaulted by Michael Lyons, 36, at their home in the 3000 block of ACR 379.
Ashley told deputies she and Michael were in a verbal argument, when Michael struck her in the head and body with a broom/mop handle.
Ashley left the residence and traveled to the Pal-Tex Hotel.
Deputies observed several abrasions and lacerations on Ashley including a laceration to the top of her head, a laceration to her right shin, a bruise to her back right shoulder and redness and swelling to her face.
Ashley refused medical treatment from EMS personnel.
Deputies attempted to locate Michael, but were unsuccessful.
Deputies received an arrest obtained from Judge James Westley, Pct. 4, charging Michael Lyons with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence.
On Thursday, July 8, Deputy Latham and Capt. Kaelin were sent to investigate an alleged indecent assault which occurred on July 4.
The victim, a 17-year old mentally-disabled person, was visiting a residence in the Tennessee Colony area with family members when the alleged assault occurred.
The victim reported that a 42-year-old male touched her on the breast. The deputies were also informed the suspect is alleged to have done the same thing to his 12-year-old daughter.
The deputies obtained additional information and forwarded the file to the Criminal Investigation Division.
On Friday, July 9, Deputy Latham, went to Songbird RV Park in Elkhart to investigate a reported assault. The complainant, Amanda Evans, 35, told deputies she was traveling from Hurst, Texas to Palestine, with Pierce Hancock, 24, and his mother, Tiffany Crabtree.
During the trip, Hancock physically assaulted Evans.
The assault occurred on US-287, in the area of the RV Park.
Evans was able to exit the vehicle and call 911.
Evans had several visible wounds.
Sgt. Giles stopped a vehicle fitting the description of the suspect's vehicle.
Hancock was identified and arrested for the assault.
Hancock had two previous charges of assaulting Evans.
Hancock was booked into the county jail and charged with continuous family violence.
