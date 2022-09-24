A Neches man is being investigated for murder by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Reid Chambers, 62, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 24 on the charge of murder after shooting and killing Rodney Peterson, 58, of Borger, with a handgun.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, around 5:20 p.m. Sept. 24, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 700 block of FM 19 in Neches.
Flores said through their initial investigation, Chambers told deputies Peterson was a former roommate.
Chambers, who reported the shooting, was arrested without incident and transported to the Anderson County Jail.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 James Todd performed an inquest and ordered an autopsy to be performed at Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler.
Flores said his investigators processed the scene and collected evidence related to the shooting.
This investigation is on-going.
