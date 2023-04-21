The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing person Courtney Dollgener.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, at 7 p.m. April 21 the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that Dollgener was missing in the area of FM 2419 and FM 1817.
Courtney Dollgener, is a 34-year-old female, with short, curly, black hair and dark complexion. She is 5’00”, 230 lbs.
Flores said Dollgener has a diminished mental capacity and left her home after becoming upset.
She was last seen wearing a light yellow T-shirt with “Galveston” written in white letters and black leggings with white stripes on the bottom.
Flores said she may be lost or confused and has a habit of seeking shelter in unoccupied buildings and structures.
The Sheriff’s Office is conducting an active search with resources from several area fire departments and other agencies.
Flores asks that if you see Dollgener, or someone matching her description, not to approach her but to contact his office immediately, there are officers patrolling the area and can respond quickly. Flores said by approaching her, you may frighten her and she may go back into the woods.
If you see anyone in the area fitting this description, please call our non-emergency number at 903-729-6068.
