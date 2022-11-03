The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing person Courtney Dollgener.
According to Sheriff Rudy Floras, Dollgener is new to the area and went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. She was last seen on FM-1817.
“She has a habit of wandering from her residence and seeking shelter in unoccupied buildings and structures, Flores said. “The longest she has been missing in the past was four days.”
The Sheriff’s Office has been in the woods with scent dogs in the area of FM 2419 and FM 1817 searching.
Flores asked that locals not enter the woods to assist in the search.
“When we were out searching last night we heard someone out there calling for Ms. Dollgener,” Floras said. “While we appreciate the willingness to help, your presence in the woods contaminates any possible scent trail and limits our ability to use scent-discriminating dogs.”
Flores said Dollgener is a 34-year-old female, with dark hair and dark complexion, 5’00” tall, 250 lbs., last seen wearing a brown jacket, pink shirt, and black pants. She has a diminished mental capacity and may be lost or confused.
Flores asks that if you see Dollgener, or someone matching her description, not approach her but to contact his office immediately, there are officers patrolling the area and can respond quickly.
Flores said by approaching her, you may frighten her and she may go back into the woods.
Flores asks that you call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 903-729-6068.
