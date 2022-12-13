Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.