Thanks to the First Blessing Shoe Ministry, hundreds of children are starting the school year on the right foot. The ministry provided roughly 400 pairs of shoes for kids Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church as roughly 70 volunteers provided assistance.
Saturday’s event was the fifth one facilitated by Tony and Joan Rhone and the Presbyterian congregation. Once the shoes arrived in Palestine late last week, preparations by dozens of volunteers lasted three days.
Three crews of firefighters moved pews from the sanctuary and set up tables; honor students from Palestine High School organized the shoes according to age, size, and gender; Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteers helped some families find the right shoes for foster children; and members of the Anderson County Farm Bureau cooked and served breakfast to visitors.
With dozens of tables displaying 1,500 pairs of shoes, the sanctuary resembled a shoe store surrounded by two-story stained glass windows.
The ministry is operated by Glenn Lackey of Temple, a former shoe salesman who involves local churches in hosting events for children of various communities.
Lackey said each pair retails for $40 to $50 in stores.
“There are brand-new shoes that come straight from the factory, and they’re all brand-new shoes,” Lackey said.
Parents and guardians brought children of all ages, from infants to age 18, so they could start out the school year with a new pair of brand-name shoes. They were also given a new pair of socks and every child’s feet were measured to determine the correct size.
Members of the First Christian Church and Grace Church also contributed donations for the ministry. Each $25 donation helped purchase one pair of shoes for each child. Children took their new socks and shoes home in plastic shopping bags donated by Shoe Sensation, a retail store coming to Palestine. The retail chain also donated all the socks.
Roberto and Diego Ledesma, ages 15 and 13, tried on shoes in a separate room set aside for big boys with shoes in sizes 7 through 14. The brothers’ elder sister Stefanie said the family usually has to travel out of town to buy shoes for the boys, who wore size 10 and 13 shoes. Both were grateful for the new footwear, which cost between $50 to $60 a pair.
“It’s very kind and amazing of them,” Roberto said.
Lackey said the First Blessing Shoe Ministry has grown to 50 events per year, mostly in central and south Texas. Palestine is so far the only city in East Texas to host an event even though it is still growing.
“The need seems to be larger now than five years ago,” Lackey said. “We’re seeing younger kids and a lot of high school kids coming.”
