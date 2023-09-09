Shoe Sensation is stocking shelves with new shoes and getting ready to open their doors for a soft opening Friday, Sept. 15. The new store is 8,000 square feet of wall-to-wall shoes located next to Burke’s in the Palestine Mall shopping center, 1930 TX-256 Loop Suite 253 in Palestine.
Shoe Sensation carries all the top names in footwear, including Hey Dude, Under Armour, Adidas, New Balance, Fila, Puma, Sketchers, Birkenstocks and more. Everything but Nikes and Jordans.
“We offer high-quality shoes at a very low price,” said Leonard Davison III, store manager. “If you are looking for something and we don’t have it, we can order it. If we have it, but don’t have your size in stock, we can get it. We can get it sent to us from another one of our stores and have it here in three days.”
The store will host its grand opening with sales and savings Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1.
“We will be offering $5 to $100 gift cards every hour on the hour, especially to our first 100 customers,” Davison said.
Beyond their grand opening sales and savings, Davison said customers can expect a variety of sales opportunities at Shoe Sensation throughout the year.
Service is another area that sets Shoe Sensation apart from its competitors.
“We offer the total old-school service experience to our customers,” Davison said. “When you arrive, we are going to greet you and take you to the shoes you are looking for, sit you down and size you. If you want to look around on your own, that’s fine too. One of my employees will check in with you periodically to make sure we can help you in any way.
“If you choose to let us help you, then we are going to bring you the shoes you are looking for in your size, along with different styles we think you might like,” Davison said. “We have the shoe plates and we prefer to size your feet. We want to make sure you leave with the right size, width and overall fit.”
Davison said Shoe Sensation is known for its special attention to geriatric customers.
“If you need help this is the place to be,” he said. “Our store is all about customer based service.”
According to their website, Shoe Sensation has more than 230 stores in 20 states. They offer a wide variety of shoes, from fashion to function, including quality name brands and the latest trends for men, women and children.
Davison said Palestine’s Shoe Sensation location had not yet locked down its hours of operation as of Friday morning.
Shoe Sensation is headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
For more information call 844-891-3070.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.