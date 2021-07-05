Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, turned himself in to Tyler police Friday, July 2, one week following a deadly shooting in Tyler, according to multiple news reports. Willis, charged with murder, remains in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond, according to jail records.
The Tyler Police Department announced Thursday, July 1, an arrest warrant on the charge of murder had been obtained for Willis in connection with a fatal shooting that took place approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, June 25.
The shooting occurred following a disturbance in the parking lot of the New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris, with several rounds entering the business. Tyisha Brown, 46, of Katy, died as a result.
Willis was originally identified as one of the injured. He was treated at the hospital and released the following day.
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 22, of Jacksonville, is another suspect in the death of Brown. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the whereabouts of Lofton are asked to contact the Tyler Police Department (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers (903) 597-2833.
Anyone with video taken near New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris at the time of the shooting is asked to submit it it to Tyler police by dropping it off at the Tyler Police Department or by sharing it via Facebook messenger to the City of Tyler Police Department Facebook page.
This case remains under investigation.
