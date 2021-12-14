Palestine Farmers Market has partnered with the managers of The Historic Event Center, Pablo and Adriana Contrereas, for “Christmas at the Historic” this Friday.
From noon to 7 p.m. shop more than 25 vendors featuring a variety of farm craft goods, baked goods, jewelry and food trucks, including The Snowie Bus, Poppa Ray’s Food Joint and Chunky Monkey’s BBQ.
Children can visit with Santa Claus from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Take your own pictures free of charge.
Things will shift gears at 8 p.m. with live music by Blindpursuit lead singer Michael Paul Jones, and adult beverages for the 21 and over crowd.
All this, all day in one place.
The Historic Event Center, 201 W. Crawford St. in Palestine, is available for weddings, graduations, birthday parties, live music and more.
