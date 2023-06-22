Shorin Ryu Karate academy to host annual camp

Sensei Steve Warren's Shorin Ryu Karate Academy is hosting its annual summer camp Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28.
"We want to invite all former students as well as students of other styles," Warren said. "The camp is also open to instructors who are interested in learning the application of the techniques we will be covering in the old katas of Okinawa, Japan, both empty hand and weapons."
Warren said the camp will also focus on fighting techniques and self-defense including both empty hand and weapon disarms.
"We will also be teaching Haganah, the fighting techniques of the Isreali Army," Warren said. "Please note that all participants for this particular training must be at least 16 years-of-age."
Warren, who is in his 50th year as a martial arts instructor, holds a tenth degree black belt in Shorin Ryu Karate, the highest level possible for the Okinawan art. He also holds the distinction of being only the 20th instructor certified to teach Haganah by founder and creator Mike Lee Kanarek.
"The general mentality is 'it doesn't happen here,' but it does," Warren said. "We live in dangerous times and it's up to everyone to be responsible for their own safety."
Reservations are suggested as space may be limited.
To reserve a place in the camp, call Master Instructor Steve Warren at 903-729-1473. The academy is located at 103 W. Spring St. in Palestine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.