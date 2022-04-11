It was a busy day for the youth of Anderson County involved in the 2022 Youth Livestock Show on Monday.
This year entries are up with 548 projects entered for various competitions.
The students involved in 4-H and FFA showing projects were out at the pavilion on Sunday for set-up, check-in and weigh-in, and many were back bright and early Monday for Broiler check-in.
Broiler judging was finalized by early afternoon, and the Market Rabbits and Breeding Rabbits followed. Commercial Heifers interviews and judging also took place Monday afternoon.
The Breeding Gilt Show and Pee Wee Hog Show was held Monday night.
Tuesday’s event open with the Breeding Rabbit check-in and judging, along with project show judging. The breeding goat show will begin at 1 p.m. followed by Market goats at 2 p.m. Market Swine judging will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
The ACYLA show runs through Wednesday, April 13. The Buyer’s Barbecue and Premium Auction Sale will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, on Thursday, April 14.
Scholarships and awards will be presented during the sale portion of this event.
The Anderson County Youth Livestock Show is located at 750 US-287 in Palestine. This facility is visible from US-287 heading towards Corsicana on the right side of the highway.
To see a schedule of events, log onto andersoncyla.com.
