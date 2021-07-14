Texas Democrats walked out again on Monday but Republicans left behind in the Texas Legislature are pushing ahead on work to pass House Bill 3 which they say does not make voting harder. They are also committed to the remaining agenda slated for the special session.
The Senate approved SB 1, its version of the elections bill, on Tuesday by a vote of 18-4, but the bill will fail barring a quorum prior to session end.
“We thought there might be a chance that House Democrats might not show up,” said state Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville). “We can’t just not meet because they might not show up.”
On Monday private planes with over 50 Democrats from the Texas Legislature headed to Washington to avoid a quorum and the opportunity to vote on GOP proposed election laws.
The showdown over voting rights has now solicited feedback at all levels, from President Biden who called the GOP bill “un-American” to questions for Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred about ruling out events in Texas depending on the outcome.
The Texas bill would outlaw 24-hour polling places, ban ballot drop boxes used to deposit mail ballots and empower partisan poll watchers. The dramatic departure highlights the divide and opposition to what Democrats say will make it harder for young people, people of color and people with disabilities to vote.
Republicans counter those claims.
“The claims that this makes voting harder for certain races and ages is total falsehood,” Nichols said. “We actually make it easier to vote than current law. What it does do is make it harder to cheat.
“We expand the hours of voting, not reduce them. We make it clear what the voting offices have to do and get prescriptive in that process.”
“House Bill 3 expands hours of early voting and maintains curbside voting for those unable to vote due to a physical disability,” said Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine). “Provisions for Sunday morning voting and overturning elections have been stripped, and Texans across the state have expressed disappointment and frustration that Democrats have gone AWOL for photo-ops and private jets instead of fighting for their communities.”
The walkout itself is not considered legal as state lawmakers are required to attend legislative sessions.
“The House is authorized to compel attendance up to and including civil arrest when legislators return to the state,” said Harris. “I proudly voted for this measure, and it is part of the House rules that every representative voted for unanimously in January.”
In recent years, however, it has become a tactic used similarly to the filibuster in the U.S. Senate.
While the majority vote approved the civil arrests, the flight to Washington prevents the move by putting those legislators out of reach of local law enforcement.
Texas Democrats also left during the final hours of the May session. The delay to foil the vote was only needed for a couple of hours, not days, in that case.
This scenario is more complicated as it is a 30-day special session which began only last week.
Like the May effort to prevent the vote, there remains no clear path for Democrats to permanently block the measures.
State Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Rusk) told constituents via social media the walkout is unacceptable.
“Their absence is unacceptable and the people of Texas deserve better,” he wrote citing not only the voting reforms, but also committee hearings on tax relief, Child Protective Services reforms, redistricting and other special session agenda items.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott told an Austin television station he would simply keep calling special sessions, and raised the possibility of Democrats facing arrest upon returning home.
“The Democrats are delaying the inevitable,” Nichols said. “They should have learned that when a similar walkout occurred more than 10 years ago. They will eventually have to return and Gov. Abbott will probably call another special session.”
More than a dozen states this year have already passed tougher election laws — but only in Texas have Democrats put up this kind of fight.
Goals of the walkout include calling on Congress to pass the Democrat-backed, federal voting rights law before the August recess as well as preventing the quorum needed to take the vote.
State Rep. Chris Turner, leader of the Legislature’s House Democrats, said the group’s efforts would be futile unless congressional Democrats take bolder action to overcome the Senate’s Republican blockade of the federal voting bill.
While the Democrats hold out in Washington, Nichols said the Texas Senate continues their work by passing the 13th check for school retirees funded by general revenue, passing property tax savings for the elderly and disabled and passing bail bond reform to prevent repeat violent criminals from going free.
“There are other good bills the Senate will pass out to the House probably by the end of the week,” Nichols said. “It is sad to know these will die based on a false narrative being put out there that this voter integrity bill is more restrictive and will suppress the vote.”
“Gov. Abbott stated that he will keep calling special sessions until election integrity and bail reform are passed, and I couldn’t agree more with him,” Harris said. “Democrats have put their personal fame and raising money for DC politicians above the needs of retired teachers, property tax payers, foster children and protecting our communities.”
The introduced version of House Bill 3 can be found here: https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/871/billtext/pdf/HB00003I.pdf#navpanes=0
Background information for this story was provided by Associated Press writers Nicholas Riccardi, Paul J. Weber and Will Weissert.
