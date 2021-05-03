A cold front will surge through East Texas overnight bringing a round of showers and severe storms with it.
According to Ted Ryan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Palestine can expect thunderstorms after midnight.
“These storms could produce hail and strong winds,” Ryan said. “We don’t expect any severe weather for the Palestine area. It should be a pretty typical springtime storm.”
Palestine will remain under a storm risk warning until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.