Sign-ups for this year’s National Night Out block parties have begun. Neighborhoods around Palestine are invited to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday, Oct. 3.
National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and cosponsored locally by the Palestine Police Department in partnership with the Palestine Fire Department and PRMC-EMS.
The Palestine Police Department has been hosting National Night Out for over 10 years. For this event, residents in neighborhoods throughout Palestine are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors, police, firefighters and EMT's.
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
“We need more people to sign up,” said Officer Freddy Nino. “We only have three signed up so far and the deadline is Sept. 22. We need to make sure we get them on the road closure list.”
Nino said registration is simple. Log onto https://tinyurl.com/NNOapp2023 and sign up. Two points of contact and a phone are needed along with your t-shirt size for your official NNO shirt(s).
According to Nino there is no limit to the number of block parties that can be held.
“The most we’ve had in the past was 14 or 15, but there is no limit. My goal for this year is to have at least 20.”
Nino said the typical block party features neighborhoods sharing food, such as hot dogs or hamburgers and visiting with first responders that stop by to introduce themselves and visit.
“Some people go all out,” Nino said.
In fact, members of the Palestine Police, Fire and EMS, along with members of Palestine City Council and Citizens on Patrol try to attend as many parties as they can each year.
Nino said the officers of the PPD enjoy this opportunity to meet members of the community and explore the different neighborhoods.
“It’s a chance to bridge a gap between officers and the community,” he said. “Sometimes citizens don’t want to approach an officer on a call. This gives them an opportunity to meet them, shake hands and see them in a different light.”
Texas has a total of 481 cities participating in the NNO campaign including the City of Palestine. If you would like to host a NNO gathering you will need to submit a Block Party Registration Form before Sept. 22.
