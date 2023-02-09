Roughly 150 people attended WE CARE Palestine’s sixth annual Love Thy Neighbor banquet to celebrate acts of kindness and good neighborliness. Six local residents were recognized for performing kind acts for their neighbors
WE CARE’s 2023 honorees include: Beverly Brown, Kent James, Kim McKinney, Rolan Smith, Sandy Webb and Patty Reed Walling. James and McKinney were not present at the banquet. James’ neighbor Amy Rigsby accepted the award for him and McKinney’s grandson Connor McKinney accepted her award.
Rev. Jordan Byrd, who served as master of ceremonies, described a cornucopia of kind acts as each nominee approached the stage to accept his or her award.
Some cooked or cared for elderly neighbors or drove them to doctors’ appointments. Others repaired appliances, vehicles, or personal computers, rescued or cared for pets, or even shared vegetables and gardening tips.
WE CARE Palestine founder Rev. Lynn Willhite called the banquet a “celebration of good neighboring” and described the qualities of good neighbors.
“All of them share a commitment to share compassionate relationships with those who live around them,” Willhite said. “There is one thing you can do that is better than anything else, and that is to be a good neighbor.”
Rev. Jonathan Strange, of New Fellowship Christian Church, blessed the banquet with a prayer. The guest speaker was educator Kasie Mainiero of Shreveport, former principal of University Elementary, who developed a WE CARE culture in the school.
Maineiro led the transition by seeking help from community members and churches and connected kids with positive adult role models. She is now Wellness Specialist for the Caddo Parish School District.
Mainiero said having an adult role model can make the difference in whether a child succeeds in school and in life.
“For having that feeling that they can make a difference, maybe they won’t join a gang,” Mainiero said.“The community surrounding the school can really help the school system.”
WE CARE Palestine is modeled after Community Renewal International of Shreveport, which has reversed violence and poverty in several neighborhoods in the city of roughly 300,000.
WE CARE Palestine’s action team creates awareness and raises funds. The organization also develops block leaders who strengthen their neighborhoods through outreach programs. The organization is also raising money to build a Friendship House in Palestine as a meeting place for neighborhood and after school activities.
The nonprofit organization’s board members include Diane Davis, Leslie Floyd, Tucker Royal, Grizelda Marquez, Ava Harmon, Tracy Torma, Angela Woodward, Julie Bell, Rev. Byrd and Rev. Willhite.
For information about WE CARE Palestine call 903-922-6149 or visit www.wecarepalestine.org.
