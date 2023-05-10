Slocum VFD annual barbecue fundraiser Saturday

This weekend take your mom out to eat for Mother’s Day and buy her something special for a great cause at Slocum Fire Department’s 46th Annual Barbecue and Auction.
“We hope everyone will come out and enjoy this day of family fun,” said Slocum Fire Chief Ben Missildine. “Bring your mom, your family and all your friends out for some barbecue and enjoy a great day of family fun for a great cause.”
For those that can’t wait until Saturday, stop by the station Friday, May 12 for barbecue sandwich places. Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, you can buy a barbecue sandwich, chips and drink for $12
Saturday’s activities kickoff at 7 a.m. at Slocum ISD with a Melvin Chapin Memorial Trail Ride. A parade, open to the public, will meander through town, starting at 11 a.m. The barbecue plates will be ready to serve at 10 a.m. for $18 a plate.
Those that would like to pre-order are asked to call “Nikki” at 214-212-3610.
Look for the signs and drive around to the back of the cafeteria if you’d like to purchase barbecue through the drive-thru.
Cash, credit cards and VENMO are accepted.
Missildine said there will be an array of bounce houses and slides for the kids, as well as a lineup of emergency vehicles and a Flight for Life Helicopter.
The Almost Legal Band will provide live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The live auction is set to start at 1 p.m. and the reunion will begin at 2 p.m.
If you haven't found the perfect gift for mom, you might want to wait and check out their live and silent auction lineup.
“We always have a great line up of auction items,” said Missildine. “This year was have some homemade tables and outdoor swings made by our VFD members. Everyone gets a brochure that displays each lot for auction when they arrive so they can look over and know what they want to bid on later that day.”
According to Missildine, the Slocum volunteer fire department was started by community members after one of their neighbors lost a house to a fire.
Since 1976, the Slocum Volunteer Fire Department paid for its maintenance, operations and equipment with a down home barbecue and homecoming on Mother's Day weekend.
“What makes our event unique is that all the food is homemade,” said Missildine. “When I took over the event as Fire Chief, at the age of 19, they gave me the mop sauce recipe on a piece of paper. That recipe is the one we have used for 46 years. And all the potato salad, beans and desserts are homemade.”
For this annual event, the department cooks 1,500 pounds of brisket, 250 pounds of sausage, 250 pounds of hot links and 250 pounds of ham.
Missildine said it takes some 60 volunteers to make it all work.
All proceeds from this event go towards the departments annual operational fees.
Although Slocum's VFD contracts with the county for $15,000 a year, around $14,000 of that money is used to pay the department’s annual insurance, said Missildine.
The department also works to get grants, such as those from the Texas Forest Service and has always been well supported by donations from the community.
For those who would like to support the department, but cannot make the event, donations can be sent to Slocum Volunteer Fire Department, 5710 E. State Hwy 294, Elkhart, TX 75839. All contributions are tax deductible.
For more information, call Ben Missildine, 903-724-0620; Daniel Bailey, 903-721-4664; April Thorton, Trail Ride and Parade, 903-516-2316; Amanda Bailey, Auction and Parade, 903-922-1971; Nikki Casto, Reunion and Kitchen, 214-212-3610.
