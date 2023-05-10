Slocum VFD annual barbecue fundraiser Saturday

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 830 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have livestock and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. Expect minor flooding of the boat ramp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 9.7 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.4 feet on 06/24/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&