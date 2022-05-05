SLOCUM – To say the Slocum Volunteer Fire Department is enthusiastically supported by its community would be a gross understatement. Saturday, May 7, Slocum will once again rally to support their local firefighters for the 45th year at the Slocum VFD Barbecue.
Slocum Volunteer Fire Department celebrates its solitary fundraising event each year with a world-class barbecue and much-anticipated homecoming on Mother's Day weekend.
“Our community has blessed us with an abundance of support each year,” Chief Ben Missildine said. “They come together for this one fundraiser and it suffices what we need for the entire year.”
Although Slocum VFD contracts with the county for $13,000 a year, $8,000 or more of that money is used to pay its annual insurance. The barbecue and homecoming event is what the department uses to fund its annual maintenance, operations and equipment expenses.
The event kicks off Saturday at 7 a.m. at Slocum Independent School District with the Melvin Chapin Memorial Trail Ride. A parade, open to the public, will wind its way through town, starting at 10 a.m. Barbecue plates will also be ready to serve at 10 a.m. for $15 a plate. Credit cards are accepted.
While a catered barbecue event is great, the Slocum VFD barbecue is the genuine article.
“What makes our event unique is that all the food is homemade,” Missildine said. “When I took over the event as fire chief, they gave me the mop sauce recipe on a piece of paper. That recipe is the one we have used for 45 years. All the potato salad, beans and desserts are also homemade.”
For Saturday’s event, the department will cook around 1,500 pounds of brisket, 250 pounds of sausage, 250 pounds of hot links and 250 pounds of ham.
According to Missildine, it takes some 60 volunteers to make it all work.
“We are so fortunate to have a community school that lets us utilize their facility for this event each year,” Missildine said. “We are also fortunate to have the volunteers that help us each year. We want everyone to be able to enjoy the event, so that each volunteer only works an hour.”
There will be a silent auction taking place throughout the day and a live auction will begin at 1 p.m. with lots of great stuff on which to bid. Some of those items include homemade picnic tables and other items made by the volunteer fire department.
Naturally, the fire department has plans for these funds.
“We are a real progressive department,” said Missildine. “Each year we have a goal in mind of what we want to do next. We have our barbecue and then we make plans according to what we bring in.”
The department also works to get grants, such as those from the Texas Forest Service.
For those who would like to support the department, but cannot make the event, donations can be sent to Slocum Volunteer Fire Department, 5710 E. State Hwy 294, Elkhart, TX 75839. All contributions are tax deductible.
For more information, call Chief Ben Missildine, 903-724-0620; Assistant Chief Daniel Bailey, 903-721-4664; April Thorton, Trail Ride and Parade, 903-516-2316; Amanda Bailey, Auction and Parade, 903-922-1971; Nikki Casto, Reunion and Kitchen, 214-212-3610.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.