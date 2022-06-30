On June 15, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required Slocum Water Supply Corporation, PWS #0010028 to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers located in the Camphill Well 3, Rt. 3 area, that due to a mainline break customers need to boil their water prior to consumption.
Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.
If you have any questions, contact Slocum WSC office, at 903-478-3486.
