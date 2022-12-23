The Slocum Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water rescind notice.
On Dec. 13, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required Slocum Water Supply Corporation, PWS #0010028 to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers located in the Garrison Well 4, Rt. 4 area, that due to a mainline break customers need to boil their water prior to consumption.
The Slocum WSC system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.
If you have any questions, contact Slocum WSC office, at 903-478-3486.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.