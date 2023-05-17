A boil water rescind noticed has been issued for customers of the Slocum Water Supply Corporation.
On May 9, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required Slocum Water Supply Corporation, PWS #0010028 to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers located in the Garrison, Well 4, Rt 4 area, that due to installation of a new line customers need to boil their water prior to consumption.
Slocum Water Supply has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.
If you have any questions, contact Slocum WSC office, at 903-478-3486.
