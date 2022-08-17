Slocum Water Supply Corporation President Charles Vickery issued a water rationing notice on Monday, Aug. 15 which will affect how residents of Slocum will be able to water grass and plants on their property.
In the written statement Vickery said, “Due to extreme water usage during the past weeks, our system is unable to meet the demand of all water needs. Therefore, under our Drought Contingency and Emergency Demand Management Plan on file with the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, Stage III- Severe Condition allocations will begin on Aug. 15, and will be in effect no later than Oct. 14, or until the situation improves.”
The statement went on to clarify the Stage III restrictions as limiting all outside watering to between the hours of 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Penalties for failing to adhere to the Stage III restrictions were explained according to the number of violations. A first offense will result in a written notice. A second offense will incur a fine, the amount of which was not mentioned. A third offense will result in an additional fine. Slocum WSC will also install a flow reducing valve for which the customer will incur the cost. A fourth offense will result in a termination of service.
“The board has authorized those penalties and measures contained in the Corporation’s tariff that may be levied against you and placed on your account if you are found violating this allocation,” Vickery said. “Subsequent violations may result in temporary termination of service.”
Residents who feel they have a good cause for a variance from the rationing program should contact Slocum WSC in writing at 5720 TX-294, Elkhart, TX 75839.
A complete copy of Slocum WSC’s approved Drought Contingency and Emergency Water Demand Management Plan is available for review at their business office.
For more information call Slocum Water Supply Corporation at 903-478-3486.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.