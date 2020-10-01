Small business owners seeking a way to recover from the emergency economic shutdown can learn about helpful resources in an upcoming webinar.
The Small Business Development Center of Trinity Valley Community College is hosting a virtual Zoom seminar titled “Economic Shut Down Recovery Strategies Town Hall Meeting,” 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29.
The COVID-19 shutdown has affected many businesses in Anderson County. Though some have closed, businesses that remain open are modifying or rethinking their strategies.
Speakers at the event include Michael Ellsberry, Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston, Lynda David and Daniel Seguin of the East Texas Council of Governments, and Kelley Townsend of TVCC Workforce Education.
The webinar will connect small business owners to resources through the Small Business Administration, the local SBDC, TVCC Workforce Training, and other disaster recovery assistance available from the city and county.
Ellsberry, director of the TVCC SBDC, told the Herald-Press that many small businesses are in need of assistance.
“This is an unprecedented event in modern American history and the shutdown has particularly impacted small businesses,” Ellsberry said. “Seminar leaders will answer any questions you may have about the various programs available to small businesses that are affected by COVID-19.”
Similar webinars are scheduled between Oct.19 to Oct. 29 in four other counties of the Trinity Valley SBDC region, including Henderson, Kaufman, Rains, and Van Zandt counties.
SBDC provides free and confidential consulting to small business owners and individuals planning to open a business. Consulting is available by appointment in Palestine with business advisors Greg Mason on Tuesdays or Miranda Perry on Wednesdays. Individuals can call 903-675-7403 for an appointment.
Located in Athens on the TVCC campus, SBDC combines knowledge of local, state, and federal resources to guide participants. TVCC-SBDC is a partnership between the U.S. Small Business Administration, TVCC, and the state of Texas. More than 1,000 SBDCs operate throughout the United States.
Participants are required to register for the seminar by Monday, Oct. 26. Email Judy Fox at jfox@tvcc.edu or call 903-675-7403 to register.
