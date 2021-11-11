TYLER – Smith County Constable Precinct 1 Curtis Traylor-Harris and two of his deputies have been arrested by the Texas Rangers and booked into the Smith County Jail for theft, official oppression and abuse of official capacity.
According to Sgt. Jean Dark, on Oct. 18, the Smith County District Attorney’s Office requested assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger Division investigating possible criminal conduct of several officers with the Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Office.
Dark said through the investigation it was determined that Traylor-Harris, 33, Chief Deputy Laquenda Banks, 42, and Sgt. Derrick Holman, 44, acted together, while on duty, in the theft of personal property from a home in the city of Tyler.
All three have been charged with theft over $750 but less than $2,500 by a public servant, official oppression and abuse of official capacity. The highest charged offense of theft is a State Jail Felony. If convicted of this offense the officers face a sentence of 180 days up to two years in a state jail and a fine up to $10,000.
This investigation is ongoing. The Herald-Press will bring you more information as it becomes available.
