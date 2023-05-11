Soccer Gala features Howl2Go dueling pianos

The YMCA Soccer Gala featuring Howl2Go Dueling Pianos is set for Saturday, May 13 at the Palestine Senior Citizens Center. Funds raised at the event go toward paying for construction and upkeep of the $2 million soccer complex, which was built in 2016.
More than 400 children from 3 to 15 years old participate in the YMCA soccer program, which aims to attract up to 500 players next season.
The annual soccer gala raises funds needed to pay down the remaining note of more than $200,000 and upkeep during the summer when no events are held on the fields. Parking fees help pay off the construction loan during soccer season.
Palestine YMCA Director Cindy Piersol said she is looking forward to a “fun, fun evening.”
The guest pianists, who hail from San Antonio, specialize in fundraising for nonprofit organizations. They perform attendees’ favorite songs when donations are offered. The larger the donation, the sooner a song is played.
A live and silent auction will also raise funds for the Y’s soccer program. Items include a vacation in the Cayman Islands and dinners prepared by local chefs.
Caterer Embry Walker is dishing up Italian cuisine in a dinner styled “Tour of Italy” and a wide-range of beverages will be available through the events open bar.
Piersol said the community continues supporting the YMCA’s soccer program because it benefits children and youth.
“Soccer brings something positive and active to a child’s life and gives them an opportunity to do something rewarding, positive and active, which we love,” Piersol said.
The soccer complex offers two tournaments per year, raising funds for the local program while drawing compliments from visitors.
“We get such great reviews and such great feedback, from the bathrooms to the condition of the fields,” Piersol said. “So we’re really, really proud that we’re able to keep our fields in such good shape.”
The YMCA also funds free referee classes for teens who can earn money for refereeing at weekend soccer games.
“Anything we can do that keeps kids busy that is active and positive and teaches them life skills, we’re all about,” Piersol said. “That’s why soccer fits so nicely in our pillars of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. It hits all those.”
Tickets cost $100 and are available at the Palestine YMCA. For information call Piersol at 903-729-3139 or email cpiersol@palestineymca.org.
