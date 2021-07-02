The city of Palestine finalized the sale of the mall to the Christon Company on Thursday.
The Christon Company got the 206,259 square foot shopping center, located at 2000 S. Loop 256, for the bargain price of $1.5 million, which pays off what the city owes on the building and gets it back on the tax rolls.
“I can say with great certainty that all members of city council, current and former, as well as Palestine Economic Development Corporation board members and staff are excited that the ownership of the mall has now transitioned over to John Christon with Palestine Mall Redevelopment, LLC,” said Lisa Denton, PEDC Director. “They have exciting plans for redeveloping the area and, when complete, I believe that the community will be pleased with the improvements and the new shopping opportunities Palestine will have.”
The mall was built in 1980 and renovated in 1991. The city purchased the mall in 2009 for $3.5 million.
“Selling the mall has been a top priority since I was elected in 2018,” said Mayor Dana Goolsby, former councilmember for District 5. “I am extremely proud that the city has finalized the sale and look forward to the future redevelopment Mr. Christon has planned.”
“Palestine has been in need of more retail options and I believe our citizens and surrounding areas will be excited about the changes and opportunities.
“I appreciate Ms. Denton’s and Ms. Herrera’s work and diligence to see this sale through.”
The Christon Company has been interested in the mall since 2015 and has big plans for redevelopment of the property. Those plans include attracting national brands.
Current tenants include Aaron’s, Burke’s Outlet, the Palestine City Library, the V.A. Clinic, Texas Workforce Office and Trinity Valley Community College.
The Palestine Library will stay where it is for now. Denton said the Christon Company is willing to work with the city while they make a plan for the future of the library.
