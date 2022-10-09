The Anderson County Republican Party hosts South African expat Susan Lategen Monday for its monthly meeting at Evangelistic Temple. Lategen and her family recently moved to Anderson County from South Africa for political reasons and are applying for citizenship in the United States.
Lategen was telling her family’s story and their plans to move here permanently to Republican Party members when they invited her to speak at the October meeting.
“We were talking about politics and us as South African farmers moving here,” Lategen said. “We came here to find a different life.”
The Lategens are now renting 1,000 acres in Anderson County for farming and plan to wait about two years before purchasing land. During the waiting period they hope to learn more about practices in the United States and apply for citizenship.
Lategen said she will describe what life was like in South Africa and explain what her family have found since coming to America. The family brought eight of their children to the U.S.
“I’m just a housewife who moved here from a farm in Africa coming to seek what America has, which is essentially, for us, how we see the way the world is, which is the last kind of vestiges in the fight for freedom right here,” Lategen said. “That was our big motivator in coming here.”
Lategen said South Africans and Americans share values such as love of family, love of God and love of human life.
Africa was part of the British Empire until the 1960s but is now ruled by a democracy.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m
Evangelistic Temple is located at 311 N. Loop 256, in Palestine.
For information about the Anderson County Republican Party visit andersoncountyrepublicanstexas.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.