AUSTIN — Sovereign Flavors, a flavoring company, will relocate its headquarters to Texas from California, the company announced Friday.
Sovereign Flavors will call the City of Kyle its home, just south of Austin.
"We are thrilled to relocate to the great State of Texas," President of Sovereign Flavors David Ames said in a statement. "Texas provides a remarkable environment for our business and our Sovereign family as we cultivate talented individuals who work with pride, purpose, and talent.”
Sovereign Flavors is a flavoring lab known for creating tastes that are infused into drinks, cocktail mixers and more. The company creates the mixers that are seen as “natural flavor” or “natural and artificial flavor” on product packaging.
It is the latest company to relocate to the Lone Star State. Companies like Oracle, Tesla and Hewlett Packard have also made the move.
“More and more innovative businesses like Sovereign are moving to Texas because of our world-class business climate, diverse workforce, and endless avenues of opportunity for all Texans to succeed,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release. “I look forward to collaborating with the company to keep Texas the best place to live, work, build a business and raise a family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.