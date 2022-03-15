A.M. Story Intermediate students are learning about differences and special abilities with a new collection of roughly 150 books focusing on special needs.
The new collection is made possible by a $2,500 grant from the Palestine Independent School District Education Foundation and is arriving at the school library just ahead of World’s Down Syndrome Day March 21 and Autism Awareness Day April 2.
Circulating the picture and chapter books will increase students’ awareness and acceptance of others with special needs like autism, Down Syndrome, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, dyslexia, visual and auditory impairments, and wheelchair use. The books create awareness through characters with special needs.
School Librarian Candace Titlow said the collection can encourage acceptance and understanding of others through literature.
“The purpose is to make students more aware, basically, that being different is good,” Titlow said. “Sometimes you see students who are afraid of other students with disabilities and you see them not accept them or kind of shy away from them.”
Titlow is introducing the picture books and chapter books, which are from a variety of authors and publishers, with a brief video and discussion this month.
Fifth grade student Kaysia Coleman, who selected a book from the new collection titled “As Brave As You” by Jason Reynolds, said there’s a need for more understanding of others with special abilities. She has first-hand experience because her sister, also 10, uses a wheelchair and a walker.
Leha Compton, also in the fifth grade, described the main character of her book, who has cerebral palsy:
“She has trouble controlling certain muscles in her body,” Compton said. “And when she walks she has a serious limp.”
Ja.Marcus Hall, also 10, selected a picture book whose main character uses a wheelchair.
Admission Review and Dismissal Facilitator Ruth Mondich, who co-wrote the grant application with Titlow, said she hopes to expand special needs collections at other school libraries in Palestine.
“This book collection will provide another tool to teach empathy and understanding for those with disabilities and special needs,” Mondich said. “It may also touch those who are different to not feel so different.”
She gives Titlow credit for connecting the students with the new books.
“Ms. Titlow promotes the collection and continues to get the students engaged with the new books,” she said.
Palestine schools are commemorating World’s Down Syndrome Awareness Day Monday, March 21, with a “Rock Your Socks” campaign that encourages wearing brightly colored socks.
For more information visit Palestine ISD on Facebook.
