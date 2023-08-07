Spirit Halloween opens

Dreaming of cooler autumn days and spooky nights? A sure sign that fall is just around the corner is the opening of Spirit Halloween! The Halloween-themed pop-up retailer has set up shop for a second year in Palestine at 2117 Loop 256 and is now open for business.
Palestine’s Spirit Halloween opened Thursday.
“We have more to choose from this year,” said Store Manager Brittany Dixon. “And we have more and better animatronics this year.”
Dixon shared that this year you can purchase the store displays after Nov. 2.
“If you want a mausoleum, you can own one,” she said.
This year’s expected top costumes for Halloween include Barbie and Ken, Bluey, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wednesday Addams, Queen Charlotte from A Bridgerton Story, The Little Mermaid, The Pink Ladies from Grease, Mario and Luigi from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Ted Lasso, characters from Yellowstone, Indiana Jones, Among Us, M3GAN and The Mandalorian. Shop early to ensure you find just the character costume you’re looking for.
Spirit Halloween is a seasonal retailer that offers Halloween decorations, costumes, animatronics, special effects gear, props and accessories and is the country's largest Halloween retailer.
The company is based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. In 1999 the business was purchased by Spencer Gifts.
The Spirit Halloween business model was created as a pop-up store catering to Halloween revelers. Starting with its first location in the Castro Valley Mall in 1984, Spirit Halloween grew to 60 seasonal stores nationwide before it was acquired in 1999. Today, the retailer has over 1400 locations across the United States and Canada.
The Spirit Halloween website is open year-round, but stores typically operate for 60 to 90 days, opening sometime in early to mid-August and usually closing two or three days after Halloween.
According to the company’s website, Spirit Halloween offers “a fun and interactive event for shoppers, the locations offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens and adults. A broad assortment of decor and party goods complete the Halloween story.”
In 2006, Spirit launched a program called Spirit of Children to raise money in-store for children's hospitals. The program annually celebrates Halloween at hospital locations, supplying costumes and decorations for the events. Since 2007, Spirit of Children has raised over $93 million in donations.
The Palestine location is currently open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Spirit Halloween has posted a notice that they are hiring. To fill out an application, visit www.spencerandspiritjobs.com.
For more information or to shop online visit www.spirithalloween.com or call 855-704-2669.
