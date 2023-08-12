Spurlock supplies sparks at Junior Olympics. 

After traveling more then 750 miles from his small home in Palestine to Des Monies, Iowa, Dreylon Spurlock lines up in the blocks for his chance to prove his speed is a force to be reckoned with.
His Desoto Nitro Track Club uniform wraps him in a warm embrace. The textured rubber track like a welcome mat for his soul. Dreylon is at home on the track. As his relay teammate places the baton in his hands, Spurlock explodes down the back straightaway.
It’s the AAU Junior Olympics, where the fastest kids in the Nation come together and race for national bragging rights. Here is his chance to put himself on the map. All that stands in the way is 100 meters, and a stable of the fastest high schoolers in the nation.
Spurlock, a junior at Palestine high School, is making waves in the world of Track and Field. A local product, Spurlock started to take notice of his own speed at a young age. When asked what sparked his passion for running, “My older brother Quay. We used to run down the street, and have small races for little bets.” This is the seed that helped to foster the love of competition in a young Dreylon Spurlock, and that seed seems to be turning into a mighty oak. “I feel like once I race a fast person, then I have to race them again, I can do better. I push myself to beat them. Once I actually beat them all my worries are gone” said Spurlock.
Dreylon began competing in Track and Field as a middle school student at Palestine Junior High. By his own admission, Spurlock did not immediately claim the top spot on the team, saying “I was maybe the third fastest on the team.”
While the raw skills and ability where there, his form was not quite technically sound. But little did anyone know, a match made in heaven was just around the corner. Enter High School track coach Brandon Hargers, an accomplished coach with a proven record of helping along young talent. “I could very quickly identify that he had talent. Needed to change a few things about his running, but I could tell he could run. And if he changed those things I knew he could probably be the fastest kid we had, said Hargers.
Dreylon is already one of the most decorated track stars in Palestine history. With the help of Coach Hargers tweaking his technique and pushing him to his best, Spurlock blazed through the competition in the 2022-2023 season, ending with a chance at a state title after winning gold in district, area and regionals. While he would come up just short of the title, running a 21.50 seconds 200-meter and placing fifth, Spurlock definitely turned heads. “He was being recruited for AAU by a few teams” says Hargers.
The Junior Olympics is the biggest stage for high school aged athletes, and it is not by invitation. To qualify for this competition, you must first be recruited onto a team.
Then once you are on said team, you have to go through a district and area meet, just like for UIL competition. Then, and only then, can you call yourself a Junior Olympian. With his experience in Austin at the UIL State title meet, Dreylon knew he could handle the pressure. “I realized I can really run with everybody they put up with me” he said. He calms his nerves, and prepares for his anchor duties on the 4x100-meter relay.
The 4x100-meter relay is a race once around the track, with four runners each handling a 100-meter section. The anchor, or the final runner, is typically reserved for your fastest runner. Spurlock knows this position well.
As his right hand grips down on the baton and he roars down the track, cheers and screams boom from the stadium. Head locked in place, legs and arms striding in perfect sync, Spurlock burns down the last 100 meters; holding on to a podium finish of third place for his team.
A more then respectable first showing on such a major scale. The track and field world now knows that when Dreylon Spurlock is lined up in the blocks, you better have your best day, or you will be going home with silver.
Spurlock is also known around Palestine High School as a wonderful student, and a pleasure to be around. When asked about Spurlocks academics, Hargers couldn’t help but brag, “He is a good academic student. I haven’t had any issues with him being able to pass classes. Teachers seem to think very highly of him. His grandmother does an awesome job.”
Family is a big part of Dreylon’s life, as he comes from a large family, with eight brothers and sisters. When given the chances to say something to his fans, the humble and soft-spoken Spurlock just wanted to “shout out to my coaches. I want to shout out to my granny. Friends and family, y’all are the ones that got me to where I am today.”
And with a support system within the school, as well as from those friends and family, Spurlock has the world in his hands. The quite confidence oozes from him like sunshine through a screen door, and it’s infectious.
While track season is still months away, you don’t have to wait to see this phenomenal speed for yourself. Along with being a track star, Spurlock is also a key member of the Palestine Wildcat football program, where he plays Running Back and Cornerback (#8). Spurlock, as well as the rest of the Wildcat Crew, looks poised to have a stellar season. And on the track side, Coach Hargers is pleased with the progress his team has made.
“We have a saying called feed the fire” Hargers explained, “All I can say is when that fire get to burning, nobody better get close”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.