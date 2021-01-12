Frankston’s town square is drawing new businesses, visitors, and tourism dollars, thanks to active economic development efforts and entrepreneurs looking for new business opportunities.
Five new businesses have opened in downtown buildings that sat vacant just a year or two ago: Silvermoon Tack & Gift, Illusions Candles, In the Cut Barber Shop and Tanning Salon, Windmill Cafè on the Square, Frankston Lodge and Bank-Quet Room, a special events hall.
The Frankston Depot Library, city park, and Kathleen C. Fitzgerald Museum anchor the town square, inviting children to play at the playground and visitors to stroll, shop, and dine. Meantime, new businesses complement wares offered by older establishments, such as Tommy Davis Custom Woodwork and Saw Mill, Atwood Hat Company, and Brooks Hardware Store.
In December’s meeting, Frankston’s Economic Development Board approved tree trimming at the park and library, considered bids for a sunshade for the park playground, and approved the 2021 budget. The board also discussed new signage for businesses, downtown murals, a new website, gazebo renovations, an amphitheater at Sallie Mae Park, and an annual music festival.
Monica Atwood, owner of Illusions Candles, began her business as a wholesale operation in 2019, but with more visitors to the square, she opened it to the public and retail sales.
“We’d like for people to come through and take a look,” said Atwood, a member of the economic development board. “We’re hoping to eventually become a little destination town.”
Silver Moon Tack & Gift opened in July with a range of equestrian goods, from tack and saddles to boots and gifts. Owners Amy and John Blase, who live near Frankston on a small ranch with six horses, opened the store so they could provide a local full-service tack shop.
Amy said the closest tack shop was in Ben Wheeler — almost an hour away.
“We wanted to make sure everybody has options,” she said. “We’re the only shop around that has saddles for kids.”
Recent upgrades to the downtown area include picnic tables, benches, and a sprinkler system in the park and new sidewalks with rails and handicap accessible ramps along Main and Commerce streets.
FEDB also plans to host more special events on the square. Board member Gigi Selman said she hopes to continue other events like the Frankston Art Walk in April and Spooktacular on the Square in October. Square Fair and the Farmer’s Market are Frankston’s most enduring events, drawing hundreds each year.
Boutique shopping is also available at Pandora’s Box, Philip’s Plants, Maxwell Pharmacy, and Flower Cottage Boutique along Highway 155 and The Flower Shop on Highway 175. A new O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store is also opening soon.
The FEDB meets in the Frankston City Hall chambers. A meeting is planned for February, but a date has yet to be scheduled.
For information on FEDB, visit www.frankstontexas.com or call city hall at 903-876-2241.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.