Squatch Comics hosts gaming event Friday

Squatch Comics is set to host its biggest “Friday Night Magic” game ever. With over $300 in prizes available, the downtown comics store is on track. The event will take place from 8:45 p.m. until 11:45 p.m. Friday, July 14 at their 310 W. Oak location.
Squatch Comics owners, David and Amanda Davis, have hosted “Friday Night Magic” since their early days on Hwy 155, which the couple opened in 2019. In May of last year, they made the decision to move to a more visible and user-friendly location on W. Oak. East Texas comics and gaming enthusiasts have embraced the move.
“This is just a better and more comfortable location,” Amanda said. “Our previous location was very dark and enclosed. This is more open and inviting. And being across from the Redlands and Warren’s Barber Shop makes us a lot easier to find.”
While the comic and trading card selection at Squatch is extensive, it seems to be the store’s local gaming that makes it so popular. Squatch is set up to host several tabletop games which have a strong following in the area.
“The prizes are great, but that’s not really the focus,” said Squatch associate Jason Orsak. “Our main goal is to get people to come out and enjoy themselves again. We kind of lost that during the pandemic.”
“Friday Night Magic” is based on the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering. Each week Squatch hosts several regular players who show up to compete.
“We have a core group of players who are very welcoming,” Orsak said. “Everyone is welcome. All ages, all skillsets. It’s just a great way to enjoy friends.”
“We have a standard of conduct for the games,” Amanda said. “We keep the atmosphere clean so that parents don’t have to feel uncomfortable having their kids here. It’s very family friendly.”
Squatch Comics is open from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information call 903-922-6561 or follow them on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.