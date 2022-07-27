Wednesday is a big day at Squatch Comics. Owner Amber Davis spends much of the afternoon taking photos of new arrivals to the shop.
“Wednesday is the day the new comics come out,” Davis said. “I take the pictures and post them online.”
The world of comics has grown significantly over the past few decades. With roots in the U.S. stretching back as far as the mid-1800s, it was the introduction of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster's Superman in 1938 turned comic books into a major industry and ushered in the Golden Age of Comic Books. Today, the comic book market in the United States and Canada is valued at over $1 billion.
Davis and her husband, David, opened Squatch Comics on Hwy 155 in October of 2019.
“It has always been David’s dream,” Davis said. “He loves comics and gaming and has always wanted to own a place like this.
The unfortunate onset of the COVID19 pandemic made the couple’s prospects darken a bit, however, they have managed to pull through. In mid-May they made the decision to move to a more visible and user-friendly location at 310 W. Oak and the transition seems to be going well.
“This is just a better and more comfortable location,” Davis said. “Our previous location was very dark and enclosed. This is more open and inviting. And being across from the Redlands and Warren’s Barber Shop makes us a lot easier to find.”
And while the comic and trading card selection at Squatch is extensive, it seems to be the store’s Local Gaming that makes it so popular. Squatch is set up to host several tabletop games which have a strong following in the area.
“Friday night is known as ‘Friday Night Magic,’” Davis said, referring to the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering. “We have a lot of people who regularly show up to play. Saturday afternoons are for ‘Dungeons & Dragons,’ which always draws a full house, and the last Saturday of each month we host the Pokemon Club.”
Davis is quick to point out that the shop is family friendly and that children are welcome.
“We have a standard of conduct for the games,” Davis said. “We keep the atmosphere clean so that parents don’t have to feel uncomfortable having their kids here.”
Squatch Comics is open from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and the Davis’ are looking forward to seeing their community of enthusiasts grow.
“Our customers supported us through the difficult times,” Davis said. “We know this is not just a store. It’s a community of people.”
For more information about Squatch Comics call 903-922-6561 or follow them on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.